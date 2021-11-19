ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FCC orders access to suicide hotline

By TALI ARBEL, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

U.S. communications regulators will require that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Effingham Radio

FCC Approves Texting ‘988’ To Reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The FCC is set to require text messages sent to the number 988 be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Phone carriers are already in the process of making the change nationwide, with it set to go into effect next year. The FCC voted unanimously on the decision, saying a text option will benefit younger individuals and those with disabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Gazette

FCC creates new 911-style number for suicide prevention

The Federal Communications Commission established a new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on Thursday that vulnerable youth, veterans, and those with disabilities or mental health issues can access by texting or calling 988, similar to those who call 911 for emergency purposes. The commission voted on a bipartisan basis to create...
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
fox4kc.com

FCC requires phone companies to allow texts to new ‘988’ suicide-prevention line

U.S. communications regulators will require that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission on Thursday voted 4-0 to require a texting option as well.
POLITICS
Axios

Texts or calls to 988 must route to suicide prevention hotline by July

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to require phone companies to route text messages sent to "988" to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Why it matters: By making it easier to text the Lifeline, the FCC aims to increase accessibility for communities at a higher risk of suicide and mental health crises.
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FCC chair circulates order to approve Verizon TracFone deal

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' (VZ.N) more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document showed. Rosenworcel's proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it...
BUSINESS
#Suicide Prevention#Crisis Hotline#Americans#At T#T Mobile
Axios

Suicide hotline's text upgrade could strain system

A federal move to promote texting the national suicide hotline for help could strain crisis center capacity. Why it matters: Texting can make reaching help more accessible for vulnerable communities, including young people and members of the LGBTQ community, but many insist the system will need more resources. Driving the...
HEALTH
tvtechnology.com

FCC Plans Vote on Improving Accessibility of Emergency Alerts

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC is planning to vote on a proposal to improve the accessibility of the Emergency Alert System on December 14th at its December Open Meeting. In announcing the agenda of the meeting, Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC noted that “the Emergency Alert System (EAS) allows the President, FEMA, the National Weather Service, or state and local authorities to deliver warnings to TV viewers about dangerous weather and other imminent threats. Unfortunately, alerts sent using legacy broadcast technology have limited ability [to] relay text, which can create disparities between the information conveyed in the audio and visual alert messages, including during nationwide tests of the system. The Commission will vote on a proposal to improve the clarity and accessibility of EAS visual messages and tests, especially for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing or are otherwise unable to access the audio message.”
HEALTH SERVICES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Can’t Afford Broadband Access? An FCC Program Can Help

For the last two years, stay-at-home orders and closed schools have made people’s reliance on the internet more apparent than ever. It also showcased the inequities in access to broadband internet. According to 2020 census data, 17% of Illinois households do not have broadband access, cutting them off from things like paying bills, accessing educational resources, and applying for jobs. Nationwide, Latino households are not only less likely to have broadband access, but also the devices needed to get connected. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission program called Emergency Broadband Benefit seeks to close that gap.
EDUCATION
The Independent

T-Mobile to pay $19.5m over outage that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $19.5m (£14.5m) to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for thousands of failed 911 calls caused by an outage in 2020. The FCC said on Tuesday the wireless carrier was at fault for more than 23,000 911 calls that failed in June 2020, in an outage that was described as “a complete failure”. T-Mobile, as part of an agreement with the FCC, will commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centres, as well as pay $19.5m (£14.5m). An FCC investigation in October 2020 found that more than 250 million calls to T-Mobile subscribers failed...
TECHNOLOGY
Place
Americas
