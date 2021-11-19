FCC orders access to suicide hotline

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC is planning to vote on a proposal to improve the accessibility of the Emergency Alert System on December 14th at its December Open Meeting. In announcing the agenda of the meeting, Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC noted that “the Emergency Alert System (EAS) allows the President, FEMA, the National Weather Service, or state and local authorities to deliver warnings to TV viewers about dangerous weather and other imminent threats. Unfortunately, alerts sent using legacy broadcast technology have limited ability [to] relay text, which can create disparities between the information conveyed in the audio and visual alert messages, including during nationwide tests of the system. The Commission will vote on a proposal to improve the clarity and accessibility of EAS visual messages and tests, especially for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing or are otherwise unable to access the audio message.”

