This, Not That: Consumer Reports Releases Its List

By Matthew Guy
Truth About Cars
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompilations and lists purporting to tout the ‘best and worst’ of any consumer product – from cars to computers to toasters – are always given side glances in this office, if for no other reason than our own skeptical nature. Still, the crew at Consumer Reports have been releasing exactly this...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Jack
6d ago

I had a Lexus GX 460 for six flawless years. Nothing more than oil changes, a new set of tires and a new battery during that time. Now I have a Lexus LX 570 and thus far its given me two flawless years. If reliability is important to you, Lexus is frequently the way to go.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CARS

