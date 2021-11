Cam Newton is back in Carolina. Now, there's only one question surrounding him: Will he be the Panthers' starting quarterback again?. Newton left the Panthers after the 2019 NFL season. Carolina wanted to move in a new direction at quarterback while Newton wanted to continue starting. However, after the Panthers endured a season and a half of subpar play from Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, Newton is back with the team that made him the No. 1 selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO