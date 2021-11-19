ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Kardashian's Paris jewelry heist: 12 people to stand trial

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers...

