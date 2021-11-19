Kim Kardashian's Paris jewelry heist: 12 people to stand trial

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL. The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO