Kim Kardashian's Paris jewelry heist: 12 people to stand trial

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week.
Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades.
To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
