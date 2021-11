PHILADELPHIA – Maybe it was because they were such an underdog and had nothing to lose. Perhaps it was because their opponent overlooked them. Regardless of the reason, as West Catholic celebrated an unlikely 18-13 District 12 Class 2A playoff victory over Conwell-Egan on Nov. 5, it was difficult to remember that the same Burrs squad had been flummoxed by the Eagles, 36-0, just 27 days earlier.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO