The Funded: Paradigm is set to boost the cryptocurrency sector with its new $2.5B fund

By Sonya Herrera
San Francisco Business Times
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paradigm is the second venture firm this year to announce its raised more than $2 billion for a new cryptocurrency-focused fund. The Business...

