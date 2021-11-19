The Funded: Paradigm is set to boost the cryptocurrency sector with its new $2.5B fund

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced that it raised a $100M Series F funding round at a new $4.2B valuation, more than doubling the company’s previous valuation and bringing the company’s total funding to $674M. The round was led by new investor March Capital and joined by existing investors Lightspeed Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Fidelity, Capital One Ventures, General Catalyst, Sapphire Ventures, and GIC.
Comments / 0