Buckner 2021 Fall Update

By Gregory Kennedy
mansontribune.com
 7 days ago

Priority Projects lag far behind, particularly on the NPS end. The departure of key maintenance staff in early June, with replacement not yet occurring, coupled with pandemic related issues, resulted in approved projects like the rehabilitation of the fuel platform and garden fence not even getting off the ground. The good...

mansontribune.com

bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
mansontribune.com

Chelan Fire & Rescue Special Commissioners meeting 12-2-21

Chelan Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners have called for a Special Meeting Thursday December 2, 2021. Call to Order at 10:00 a.m. Executive Session: RCW 42.30.110(1)(g) To evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee. Adjournment.
CHELAN, WA
mansontribune.com

Manson FFA 2021 Apple Judging

The Manson FFA along with Manson Growers recently hosted the district 7 FFA Apple judging contest. There were a total of 10 teams competing. The individuals had to Identify 20 bugs that deal with apple production, place two trays of golden and Red delicious apples, be able to identify varieties of apples, grade 25 red and golden delicious apples, identify defects that are associated with apples, properly pressure test apples and figure bloom date in front of the judges.
MANSON, WA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
National Audubon Society

Fall Update: Partners Work Together to Monitor Shorebirds and Their Habitat in the Lahontan Wetlands

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant allows for more bird surveys in Nevada. Last spring, Audubon announced the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded more than $1 million in funding for shorebird planning at desert terminal lakes. Audubon received a portion of that funding to work in partnership with Manomet, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), and Lahontan Audubon Society (LAS) to identify habitat management opportunities for migratory shorebirds and increase shorebird and habitat monitoring capacity at Nevada’s Lahontan Valley Wetlands Site located near Reno.
ANIMALS
jfbelievers.com

Missions Season – River Falls Ministry Update

Over the past month we have been involved in the missions season which consisted of two trips to Louisiana. Because of our involvement several people have stepped up to support the ministry and fill the gaps for those travelling. Many thanks go out to those people and we are very thankful for those who have made our involvement in missions season possible.
RELIGION
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Releases Fall 2021 Construction Update

FRESNO, Calif. – Today, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) released its Fall 2021 Construction Update highlighting the progress being made on the nation’s first high-speed rail project. Highlights include progress across all high-speed rail construction packages, including new aerial views of the Cedar Viaduct where crews are working on the dual span of arches over State Route 99.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Veterans Community Project gives update on Sioux Falls push

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tiny Home Village for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is coming along financially. Project leads met with current and potential donors in downtown Sioux Falls Monday afternoon to share how much has been raised so far, and how far they have to go yet to get the project up and running.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

