Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

By Citrusw00d Productions
Greensburg Daily News
 6 days ago

Latest digital art film from Citrusw00d Productions immortalizes the conclusion of Carlsen's 2016 World Chess Championship title match playoff victory. NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Magnus Carlsen chess brilliancy that wrapped up his successful 2016 World Chess Championship match defense has been minted by Citrusw00d Productions...

