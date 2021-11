Though their latest singles show off a more mature sound, the members of Quite Frankly are only between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. The band formed in 2017 after the five young musicians—Carolyn Armstrong, Eli Peterson, and Gavin Robert, Scout Matthews-Tveit, and Jolson Robert—all members of the Overland Park School of Rock, decided they wanted to play their own music and experiment with their sound independent of the organization. Pulling away from School of Rock caused some drama, but it enabled the band to grow creatively.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO