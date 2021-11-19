ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Nomad launches Black Friday sale: 30% off site-wide, up to 90% off clearance

By Cody Lee
idownloadblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are approaching, meaning it’s time for Nomad’s annual Black Friday sale. Starting today, you can get 30% off products site-wide and up to 90% off clearance. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals below!. Discounts are automatically...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomad#Black Friday Sale#Discounts#Apple Watch#Outlet Store
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
Business Insider

Walmart's early Black Friday 2021 sale is already live with all-time low prices on AirPods, 4K TVs, vacuums, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2021 is just a day away, and ahead of the big event on November 26, Walmart has already launched its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday -caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. The early sale came in three waves, and the final phase started November 22 with tons of huge online discounts on products across all categories.
SHOPPING
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
TechRadar

No one can beat Samsung for Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

If you're after a 75-inch TV deal over Black Friday, Samsung has you covered with $400 off a QLED 4K UHD smart TV at Walmart. As the world's biggest TV maker, Samsung releases a vast range of TVs each year, catering to a host of different budgets and specification needs. And as we delve into this year's Black Friday TV deals, Samsung is making good on that promise, with huge savings on new TVs, even at a massive 75-inch size. Some even throw in QLED panels and Mini LED backlights for a truly premium experience too.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
INTERNET
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some incredible game deals, such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. While in-store deals are live right now, we've also rounded up some of the best online discounts so that you don't have to risk going outside this weekend.
MLB
CNET

Amazon's one-day early Black Friday TV sale has up to $600 off TCL 4K TVs

TV deals are a staple of Black Friday, and this season is no exception. Amazon has been running its early Black Friday event all month long and today's featured top deals include big savings on TCL Smart TVs. TCL's mid-range TVs might not be the top of the line, but we continually keep coming back to them because the quality you get at these extremely affordable prices is pretty hard to compete with. The 43" model is only on sale until tomorrow, but it is unclear how long the other two discounts will be available. However, with Amazon gearing up for its big 48-hour Black Friday sale starting next Thursday, I would jump on these deals sooner rather than later.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro Black Friday deal

If you’ve held off on upgrading your phone, or replacing a broken one, now is an excellent time to do so, especially considering this iPhone 12 Pro Black Friday deal we’ve found. It’s hands down one of the best Black Friday deals of the season, let alone one of the better Black Friday phone deals we’ve come across. Right now, at GameStop, you can nab a certified refurbished unlocked iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) for $755 with free shipping. Normally $899, you’re saving over $140 on this deal. Of course, you can also select different models, with more storage, or one that’s compatible with a carrier — like Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. You can check out the GameStop deal below, or keep reading for more info on the iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
themanual.com

Latest AirPods 3 Just Got a HUGE Price Cut for Black Friday 2021

If you’re looking for some great earphones right now, we’ve got the AirPods 3 Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can snap up the latest Apple AirPods 3 for just $155, saving you $25 on the usual price at Amazon. For the absolute most up-to-date Apple earbuds out there, this is a pretty sweet discount and you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Let’s take a look at why the Apple AirPods 3 are worth your money.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy