Music

Love My Robot ft Obie P – Automated Movements

By Dancing Astronaut
dancingastronaut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove My Robot is the new project from Colombian music technologist Carolina Castilla. A deeply danceable and densely conceptual project, Love My Robot combines Castilla’s techno, electro, and cumbia passions with ultra-relevant commentary on the...

dancingastronaut.com

No Treble

Robin Bramlett: Inside My Love

Robin Bramlett posted a great video of her performance at Bass Day 2021 in Bakersfield, California. The event was organized by Nicholas Sapp of Bflat Entertainment. Robin is performing her upcoming single, “Inside My Love”, a rendition of the Minnie Ripperton classic. Using her beautiful Carvin/Kiesel Vanquish 6-String, she adds an EHX Iron Lung for some extra sauce!
dancingastronaut.com

‘The Crown’ shows why Blasterjaxx are the kings of bigroom

Bigroom royalty has returned, as Blasterjaxx unveil “The Crown,” their third clubs-tomping single in just as many weeks. The tune-a-week trend is set to continue up until December 3, when the Dutch duo is set to unveil its much-anticipated Mystica Chapter II EP. What makes Blasterjaxx such a special act...
Genius

My Little Love

I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight. So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies. I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе. You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?. [Chorus]. I'm holdin'...
dancingastronaut.com

Blanke and Deathpact team up for new Deadbeats cut, ‘Mitosis’

After giving fans the first taste of his AEON:MODE project, Blanke is returning to Deadbeats once again for a new collaboration with the mysterious Deathpact. Blending elements of drum ‘n’ bass and Deathpact’s signature dark energies, the single manages to create a harmonious balance between soft melodies and hard-hitting bass.
#Techno Music#Love My Robot#Colombian
dancingastronaut.com

WE ARE FURY, if found, Stirling show they ‘Belong’ with new drum ‘n’ bass single

WE ARE FURY showcase their production chops on “Belong,” their third single of 2021 and notably one that finds them dipping their toes into the world of drum ‘n’ bass. It’s their first collaboration with if found, who just released a heavy official remix for Gryffin’s “Best Is Yet To Come.” Stirling supplies the guitar riff and rock influence-ridden song with sublime vocals.
dancingastronaut.com

Kaivon, Lucii team up for heavenly new single, ‘Just A Dream’

Kaivon has linked with Lucii for a starry new single, “Just A Dream.” With expansive instrumentals that dominate the track’s design and Lucii’s floating vocals, “Just A Dream” takes on an ethereal feel that nods to the song’s engulfing quality. The single finds both Kaivon and Lucii lamenting their hazy signatures, drawing listeners in to a space of their own, characterized by the collaboration’s larger-than-life, celestial atmosphere.
dancingastronaut.com

Moore Kismet disperses final album single, ‘Call Of The Unicorn’ with Tasha Baxter

Dancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist of 2020, Moore Kismet, has shared the final single from their upcoming album UNIVERSE, “Call Of The Unicorn” with Tasha Baxter. The 16-year old non-binary producer has teased one of our most-anticipated albums of the year, delivering singles such as “Rumor,” “Vendetta For Cupid,” and “Autonomy” with the final single encapsulating the LP ahead of its release. Speaking on the production process of the track, Kismet shared,
dancingastronaut.com

Far Out shares second single from upcoming Ophelia Records EP, ‘Ultraviolet’

Far Out is all in. It’s been just over a year since the Canadian producer’s Beyond The Horizon EP made waves and now he’s back, with Seven Lions’ fledging Ophelia Records at his side. After releasing “Waterfall” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova subject RUNN, and Ophelia newcomers RIOT, as the first release from his upcoming EP, Far Out is back with a new trance-inspired collaboration with Mexican producer Leonard A titled “Ultraviolet.” The track combines airy vocals with heavy basslines and euphoric drops, making Ophelia a fitting home for the engulfing new collaboration.
