An innovation in simplicity, a specially simplified cloud mining platform provides exceptional service and cryptocurrency mining for clients without skill or equipment. ChickenFast’s business model is simple: you make a deposit like any bank and automatically receive dividends in bitcoins on your account every day. Rewards are paid at any time, and after 1 year, you will be able to withdraw your initial deposit as well. Profitability 12% per month of the deposit amount. The profitability is stable and does not depend on the rise or fall of the bitcoin rate.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO