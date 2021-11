Premier League chief Richard Masters has insisted his organisation would be open to an independent regulator but has described some recommendations from the fan-led review of football governance as “too radical.”A wide-ranging review was published on Wednesday and one of its 47 recommendations called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF), which has been endorsed in principle by the government who commissioned the inquiry.Some of the other eye-catching recommendations from the panel, led by chair Tracey Crouch was to provide additional support for the football pyramid via a “solidarity transfer levy” on deals between...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO