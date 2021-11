Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown reportedly is the leading candidate for the head-coaching job at UMass, where he served as head coach from 2004-08. Brown is nearing the end of his first season at the UA, where he has engineered a significant turnaround. The Wildcats rank fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense. They haven’t finished higher than eighth since the 2010 season.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO