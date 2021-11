I love how much stock Baseball America is putting into Michael Harris, Jesse, Franklin, Shea Langeliers, Spencer Strider, and Bryce Elder. All five guys have performed in the minors, and I think the latter three will be in the majors before too long. Kyle Muller was awesome in his limited MLB action, so he deserves his spot as well. The former two crown jewels of this group — Pache and Waters — have seen very slight dips, but I think this is proper placement for both of them. I think it has to do more with how well everyone else has performed in comparison. Ryan Cusick and Braden Shewmake are both former first-round picks that re living up to the hype.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO