ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: 'White Supremacy Cannot be Reformed'

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reacted to the outcome of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after the jury found him not guilty on all counts:. We just witnessed a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 795

christine w
6d ago

Colin believes that black folks defending law and order is "white supremacy" ~BLM believes black folks who defend law and order is "white supremacy" if black folks expect their own to obey the law and stop committing crimes~Colin Kaepernick and BLM will cease to exist...😘👌

Reply
110
guest one
6d ago

His adoptive parents done even care what he thinks he nothing but a failure in life in football and why is anybody still posting an article about him

Reply(9)
70
dan conboy
6d ago

one of the many reasons why I am so happy that I am no longer a Democrat is I don't want to be on a team that has people like Colin kapernick as their heroes.

Reply(4)
59
Related
thecinemaholic.com

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a brilliant and inspiring journey into the high school years of civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It provides a comprehensive look into Colin’s formative years and takes viewers through the various experiences and instances that shaped him into an activist. The documentary is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and has been praised for its authenticity.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Fox News

Former NFL player tears into Colin Kaepernick for comparing NFL Draft to slavery: ‘Evil, anti-American spirit’

Former NFL player Jack Brewer tore into Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the American activist and former quarterback compared the NFL Draft process to slavery. JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…
NFL
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Primetimer

Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White is a bad show that is "Black empowerment for beginners"

"It is not a show that traffics in subtlety; honestly, the only way it could be more obvious is if they used that Family Matters, TGIF-very-special-episode music to underscore the point every time a white man tells Colin—the character who represents the show’s hero and occasional narrator in some interstitial biographical bits—to turn down all that damn rap music," says Israel Daramola, who is Black, of the Netflix limited series. "The show tries to make Colin (played by Jaden Michael) and his childhood seem interesting by taking the laundry list of racial resentments that would build over time while living in a mostly white enclave with adoptive white parents and then stitching them alongside a series of interludes in which the real, grown-up Kap explains an overarching thesis for how whiteness imposes its will on black people on a macro level. There are kind of a lot of personal shots at his parents—played here, inexplicably, by Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker—for being ignorant about how to deal with their black son when he wants to wear braids, or siding with other white adults whenever they treat him inhumanely. There’s also animosity towards coaches who dismiss him as a quarterback or scoff that he’s not 'playing the right way.' Again, this is not new stuff; even goofing on this kind of hackish bigotry is familiar by now. In one episode, Kaepernick seems to want credit for finding black women beautiful and wanting to date one over the white girl his mom picked out for him (there’s a LOT of parental resentment, I cannot stress this enough). Personal stories of racism are important, because they create an overarching narrative of what it is to be black in America. But also there is something to be said about the ways in which mostly well-off black people depict the personal microaggressions they face while living amongst white people and comparing it to the much graver circumstances of the poor and black who end up receiving the material consequences and violence of white racism."
NFL
thefocus.news

Who are Colin Kaepernick's biological parents amid new Netflix biopic?

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has shared an insight into his family life in his new biopic series Colin in Black & White. As the series landed on Netflix yesterday, Friday, 29 October, some are curious to know who Colin Kaepernick’s biological parents are as his adoptive parents are featured within the series.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#White Supremacist#American Football#Reformed
All49ers

Colin Kaepernick Still Waiting, Keeping Busy

It's been 1,720 days since Colin Kaepernick has been denied employment by all 32 NFL teams. The reasons used to justify his unemployment were debunked here. Several NFL teams could have benefited from his services in the past 1,720 days, but chose to lose instead. Kaepernick says he is keeping in shape and will be ready for that phone call when it happens, but it's looking less and less likely.
NFL
shorelinemedia.net

Acting 'a piece of cake' for Colin Kaepernick

Ava DuVernay, who co-created and executive produced new Colin Kaepernick drama "Colin in Black and White," says the former quarterback was a natural in front of the camera. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0ff22a2e066e46e2918823d119109bbf.
FOOTBALL
The Daily Gazette

MacAdam: No gray area in Kaepernick’s ‘Colin in Black & White’

Aaron Rodgers has rightfully been blasted for blowing smoke up the stadium tunnel about his vaccination status. The quarterback’s behavior and wrist-slap punishment were quickly drawn in stark contrast in many circles to how Colin Kaepernick was treated for taking a knee in protest of police brutality and racial and social inequality. Five years ago.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
Bossip

Peace of Mind With Taraji Exclusive Clip: Former NFL Player Bruce Davis Jr

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a former NFL opening up about his struggles with depression and alcohol amid his career. On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will...
NFL
The Independent

Vaccine sceptic NFL star Aaron Rodgers denies having ‘Covid toe’

American football player and vaccine sceptic Aaron Rodgers has denied claims that he has "Covid toe" and insisted his foot injury has nothing to do with coronavirus.The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and recently returned to play after becoming infected with it, had appeared to suggest in interview with radio host Pat McAfee on Tuesday that his injury was Covid-related.But in a press conference on Wednesday, he said that comment had been a joke and that the real cause was an ordinary fracture, holding up his foot to show reporters that it was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy