South Park on Thursday released the first look at the show’s initial Paramount+ film — and the kids are all grown up. South Park: Post Covid will catch up with the boys 40 years down the road when they’re adults and need to work together again to solve a problem not revealed in the preview. Last month, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that the boys would be dealing with a post-COVID world. “They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said then. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO