Dr Disrespect Thinks Halo Infinite Is Missing One Thing

Moving can a strenuous task. While you and whoever you're moving with are typically excited to be getting out of one teensy spot and into a space with much more room, your friends are typically miserable and are only helping because you promised them $20 or pizza. "Unpacking," a new zen puzzle game, is built entirely around the exercise of moving into a new home. And despite its mundane premise, it seems to have caught on with a lot of people, earning solid user reviews on Metacritic. But some of the game's younger players seem a bit stumped when it comes to an iconic video game console featured in "Unpacking."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO