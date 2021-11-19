ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Here’s A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit.

I-75:

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB I-75, Holbrook St to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 9am-5pm.

Wayne- SB I-75, Livernois Ave to Springwells St, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 LANES CLOSED, Sat 7am – 6pm.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, I-75 to M-3/Gratiot, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-94, Greenfield to Michigan Ave, 2 lanes open, right closed, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.

Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Haggerty, Sat 7am-7pm.

I-96:

Wayne – WB I-96 EXPRESS, Chicago St to Meyers, 2 lanes open, right closed, Fri 9pm-Sat 2:30pm.

Wayne – WB I-96, Grand River to Schaefer, 2 lanes open, right closed, Mon 10am-Tue 3:30pm.

Wayne – NB/SB W Grand Blvd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-275:

Wayne – NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 6am. (NB 275, Will Carleton to Eureka already down to 1 lane so NB 275, 1 LANE OPEN, Will Carleton to 5 Mile thru wknd.)

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Fri 7am-1pm.

Macomb – EB/WB Utica Rd CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-1pm.

Macomb – EB/WB Common Rd CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Sat 3pm-5pm.

Macomb – NB M-3, 8 Mile to 9 Mile, 2 lanes open, left closed Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-5:

Wayne – EB/WB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – WB Davison RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96 express, Fri 9am-Sat 2:20pm.

M-10:

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-24:

Oakland – EB/WB M-24, State St to Paddock, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb – NB M-97, Martin Rd to 12 Mile, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.

