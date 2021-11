Over the last year, no shoe has received more love than the Nike Dunk Low. The Beaverton brand is constantly releasing new colorways of this sneaker, and heading into 2022, it's clear that Nike has some big releases on the horizon. As you would imagine, there are some big holidays on the horizon, and Nike is looking to take full advantage with some colorways that match the occasion. Nike has done this every year, and 2022 is set to be no different.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO