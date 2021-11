ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2021) The Leadership Rockwall Class of 2022 attended a special program this month here in Rockwall. The cohort participated in a program called “SIMSOC,” which is a societal simulation that involves being placed in a virtual community of people with a variety of resources and needs. The purpose is to emulate society and all the struggles that come with it. Some of the cohort began the program as unemployed and without access to transportation while others began with thriving businesses and money in the bank. The simulated economy reacted to many factors including the employment rate, business capital invested, taxation, social programs, civil unrest, and much more.

