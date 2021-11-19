ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No big storm to significantly affect pre-Thanksgiving travel, despite headlines

By Jason Samenow
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, headlines from numerous major media outlets touted the possibility of a major East Coast storm snarling travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the busiest travel period of the year. "A 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the...

