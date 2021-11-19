ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

30 Stupid People Who Had Extremely Fake 'Accidents'

By Editorials
 6 days ago
After the influx of weirdo Twitter moms claiming their children have written theses on politics, you'd think people would be a...

International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Who Claimed Vaccine Kills People Dies Of COVID-19

An Oklahoma nurse who claimed that COVID-19 vaccine kills people died of the virus on Oct. 19. Steve Shurden, 58, had battled COVID-19 for three weeks before dying of complications in October. Despite his death, his wife Teresa said she wasn’t regretful that her husband chose to remain unvaccinated. Shurden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stupid People
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

She died from a snakebite. But the real killer was her husband

(CNN) — Uthra's mother found her daughter lying motionless in bed at the family home, her left arm dotted with blood. Her family rushed her to the local Kollam hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala, but the 25-year-old was already dead. A post-mortem on May 7, 2020, confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” Actor of 26 Years “No Longer Part of Cast” After Calling Four Star Transgender Admiral a “Dude” on Social Media

“General Hospital” has ousted actor Ingo Rademacher, who’s played Jasper Jacks for 25 years. Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn, also with the soap for a quarter century, confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote:. Grahn’s Tweet was in response to a first one from trans actor Cassandra James, who plays a...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Biden Lets Out 'Long And Loud' Fart During Chat With Duchess Camila, Source Says

President Joe Biden reportedly ripped out a fart that was audible enough to make Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, blush during their conversation. The U.S. president and the British royalty met at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Monday after attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow last week. During their chat, Biden allegedly broke wind.
POLITICS
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

