PrimeEnergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Intertape Polymer Group, which has its executive headquarters in Sarasota, released its third quarter earnings report, showing a 23% increase in revenue.
The company "is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven...
PSTG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share for third-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share. Total revenues increased 37% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $562.7 million. The...
Comments / 0