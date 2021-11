Barring any setbacks in practice, Tua Tagovailoa will make his very first start against the New York Jets on Sunday. So says Brian Flores. Flores spoke with the media this afternoon and was asked about who will start Sunday. Tua came into the game against the Ravens and helped lead the team to a huge win over one of the best teams in the AFC. Despite having a broken finger and taking a shot on it during the game, Flores is confident enough now to say he is going to start.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO