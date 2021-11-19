ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson: Takes doubtful tag into weekend

 6 days ago

The Jets list Wilson (knee) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after he practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. For the second week in...

NFL Analysis Network

Should the Jets be concerned about rookie QB Zach Wilson?

When the New York Jets decided to select quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, fans were split on their expectations. Some thought he would come in and put together a strong rookie season, while others expected a slower start to his career. Wilson has definitely gotten off to a slow start in his first season in the league.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike White's bubble bursts, time for Jets to refocus on Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- For two weeks, quarterback Mike White took the New York Jets and their success-starved fan base on a joy ride, thrilling them with the allure of wild possibilities. The whole thing crashed Sunday with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter, when he tried to throw a 21-yard touchdown pass -- a reckless deep ball that was intercepted by the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson focused on growth, recovery: ‘My time will come’

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t concerned about the uncertainty surrounding his starting position as he continues to recover from a PCL sprain. Instead, the rookie has zeroed in on his health and soaked. up all the knowledge he can from watching Mike White take snaps. In speaking with...
NFL
New York Post

Jets will start Joe Flacco at QB with Zach Wilson still not ready

All the focus for the Jets is on the future over the present — except when it comes to starting Joe Flacco at the most important position on the field. First-year head coach Robert Saleh, presiding over the youngest roster in the NFL, with the playoffs already out of reach for the 11th straight season, made the surprise decision Wednesday to name the 36-year-old Flacco as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. The Jets traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick on Oct. 26 to the Eagles for Flacco in a much-criticized move that now makes a little more sense.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson gets flirty with girlfriend on Instagram ahead of Jets return

Zach Wilson has plenty to be thankful for this year, including his favorite fan. The Jets rookie quarterback, who will start Sunday against the Texans after being sidelined four games due to injury, gushed over girlfriend Abbey Gile in a recent Instagram post. “Sexy girl,” Wilson commented Wednesday on Gile’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson Opens Up About Jets' Quarterback Situation, Knee Injury

From the moment Zach Wilson was drafted by the Jets back in April, the young quarterback has been in the spotlight, regarded as not just New York's starter, but the future of the franchise. Then, as quickly as his name was called on draft night, Wilson found himself on the...
NFL
The Game Haus

Should the New York Jets Start Mike White or Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets have named Mike White the starter for their Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. This comes after a couple of weeks where White has been playing very well, including in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to this, Zach Wilson has been on the injury report for the past couple of weeks, and he would likely still be slowed down a bit if he were to play this week. So, now that a starter has been named for Week 10, who should the Jets start for the rest of the season?
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Report: Zach Wilson to Start at QB for Jets Sunday vs. Texans

Zach Wilson will return to the starting lineup for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans per Connor Hughes. Wilson missed four games with a sprained PCL. The Jets went 1-3 in those games. The Jets couldn’t have found a softer landing spot on paper for Wilson’s return than a...
NFL
Newsday

Jets QB Zach Wilson happy to see Mike White succeed in his absence

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson’s knee seems to be hurting more than his feelings. The rookie quarterback was selected with the No. 2 pick in the draft and essentially handed the keys to the Jets’ franchise. But since Wilson sprained his right knee in Week 7, Mike White has been driving the offense - and he may keep doing it if he continues to play well.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Zach Wilson: 'My time is going to come' amid budding QB controversy

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson says he isn't worried about Mike White stealing his job. "I've played only five games," Wilson told reporters Thursday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I just got here. I'm supposed to be a senior in college right now. You have to understand, it's going to be hard. I'm not making excuses, but that's where growth comes from.
NFL
Fox News

Zach Wilson returns, Joe Flacco out for New York Jets

The New York Jets‘ quarterback situation isn’t getting any less chaotic as of Tuesday as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been cleared to return, but quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco have been placed on the COVID-19 list. Wilson had been sidelined the past four games with a sprained knee...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Remains limited in practice

Wilson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson didn't take part in quarterback drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice like he did Wednesday, but whatever he did behind the scenes was enough for him to garner a "limited" tag for the second straight day. Though Wilson is expected to practice throughout the week, head coach Robert Saleh suggested the rookie won't be active even as an emergency backup Sunday against the Bills, as the Jets aren't eager to make him available until he's 100 percent recovered from the PCL sprain he suffered Week 7. Given the Jets' investment in the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson should start again at some point this season, though Saleh hinted Wednesday that Mike White -- who will pick up his third straight start this weekend -- could get a longer leash atop the depth chart with a strong showing against Buffalo's top-ranked pass defense, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Controlling What I Can Control' as Rehab Continues

Zach Wilson, being a social cat, is well aware of the yowling in certain corners of the Internet regarding the Jets' quarterback situation. And if he missed any of the talk, he can get the rundown from reporters at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I knew it was going...
NFL
USA Today

Still not 100 percent, Zach Wilson isn't worried about Jets' QB depth chart

Zach Wilson’s career took a bit of a detour in Week 7 when a knee injury knocked him out of the Jets’ loss to the Patriots. Mike White came on in relief of the injured rookie. Three weeks later, White is still the starter and Wilson is running the scout team in his return to practice.
NFL

