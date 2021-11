The Buffalo Bills won in all three phases of the game as they dominated the New York Jets this past Sunday in East Rutherford, NJ. Even without Star Lotulelei and Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo’s defense was selfish against the run and the Jets’ passing game was lethargic at best. On offense, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs seem to have rekindled their chemistry of last season that lit the league on fire. Plus, Isaiah McKenzie, Tyler Bass and the special teams played phenomenally.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO