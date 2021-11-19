Oklahoma AG joins nationwide investigation into effects of Instagram on children, young adults

Meta-Instagram-State Investigations A news release says attorneys general across the U.S. are examining whether Meta Platforms, Inc., violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk. (Damian Dovarganes)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a nationwide investigation into the company formerly known as Facebook after authorities say it provided and promoted Instagram to children and young adults despite knowing that the use is associated with physical and mental harms.

A news release says attorneys general across the U.S. are examining whether Meta Platforms, Inc., violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

“The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney has a duty to protect those who are most vulnerable to exploitation,” O’Connor said in the news release. “Our office is invested in protecting against social media’s harmful effects on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children.”

The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation targets the techniques Meta utilizes to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harm. The announcement was made after reports showed that Meta’s internal research showed that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders and suicide.

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont is leading the investigation.

A bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. Click here to read a copy of the letter to Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group