Most people outside of Florida recognize Governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid-19 strategy as a bad deal — but how bad is it? The would-be president from Jacksonville has a clear plan: He won’t demand much testing, withholds state and even federal funds from schools that require masks, and doesn’t want to let private businesses require proof of vaccination. He’s even threatening fines for local governments that require public-facing employees to be vaccinated. In exchange, he says, Jobs! Jobs! Wonderful jobs!Unfortunately the trade fails the test of: Math! Math! Dismal math!On the right, voices like radio talk host Clay Travis have recently...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO