WEST ORANGE – It was a whirlwind of a game for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs as they almost pulled off an amazing comeback against the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns Tuesday night at Mustang Gym in their season opener, but they fell just short 73-71. The Mustangs (0-1) dug themselves an early 19-4 hole against the Longhorns (0-1) and trailed 43-25 at the half before making a furious comeback attempt in the last 16 minutes and almost pulled one off for first-year head coach Chris Castille, who was proud of the Mustangs as they never gave up against a very talented Hamshire-Fannett squad.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO