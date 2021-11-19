ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse Lawyer Highlights DA Binger 'Mistakes' as Prosecution Avoids Interviews

By Katherine Fung
 6 days ago
Following the verdict acquitting Rittenhouse, Mark Richards called parts of Binger's closing arguments...

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
Rittenhouse prosecution faced difficult task: proving a negative

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Under the laws of self-defense in Wisconsin, prosecutors in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse faced a tricky legal challenge: proving a negative. Rittenhouse's testimony that he acted in self defense when he killed two men and wounded another during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year required the state to convince a jury that the then-17-year-old did not have a reasonable belief his life was in danger, legal experts said.
Many of the prosecution’s witnesses in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse entering the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Getty Images. Prosecutors rested their homicide case against Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday. Many of the witnesses they called made statements that supported Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim. The lone shooting survivor,...
Rittenhouse Prosecution Looking For Lesser Charges

(Kenosha Co., WI) — Heavy security is in place in Kenosha, Wisconsin ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The 18-year-old faces multiple charges in the shooting deaths of two men during civil unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the summer of 2020. The National Guard is on standby in the event of any turmoil when the verdict comes in. The judge is also expected to rule Monday on the prosecution’s request to allow the jury to consider lesser charges.
