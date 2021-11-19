Rittenhouse Lawyer Highlights DA Binger 'Mistakes' as Prosecution Avoids Interviews

(Kenosha Co., WI) — Heavy security is in place in Kenosha, Wisconsin ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The 18-year-old faces multiple charges in the shooting deaths of two men during civil unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the summer of 2020. The National Guard is on standby in the event of any turmoil when the verdict comes in. The judge is also expected to rule Monday on the prosecution’s request to allow the jury to consider lesser charges.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO