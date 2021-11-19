ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Rules You Didn't Know the Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Has to Follow

By Janaya Wecker, Charlotte Chilton
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've binged all of Selling Sunset, trust that you're not alone. The Netflix reality show has garnered a large following,...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Distractify

Here Are the Current Ages of the Beautiful 'Selling Sunset' Cast

With the fourth season of Selling Sunset being added to Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, fans of the show are curious to know more about the beautiful cast. The women working as real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group have such vastly different personalities, yet they’re still able to work well together when it comes to closing million-dollar deals.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The most famous celebrities the Selling Sunset cast have sold houses to

We're so obsessed with Selling Sunset that it's sometimes easy to forget that the cast are legitimate realtors with huge client lists, and not just TV stars. In reality, the team at The Oppenheim Group have sold some pretty unreal houses to some pretty huge names, from Orlando Bloom to Meryl Streep. Here's our round up of the biggest celebrities the cast have sold houses to. Try not to get too jealous...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy,...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Everything We Know About The Upcoming 'Selling Sunset' Spinoff 'Selling Tampa'

You thought Los Angeles was hot? Selling Tampa is here to prove us wrong. Along with seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset, Netflix announced that they're working on a spin-off, Selling Tampa, that will definitely keep viewers on their toes just like the original. With a new city to explore and so many dreamy properties on the market, things are bound to heat up. So get ready, because you're definitely going to want to hit play as soon as it lands on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
US Magazine

Everything to Know About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4: Cast, Feuds and More

Will Chrishell and Jason’s Relationship Be Front and Center?. Ahead of the show’s November 2021 premiere, Chrishell told Cosmopolitan UK that her relationship with Jason wouldn’t be included in this season since filming started several months before they went public with their romance in July 2021.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Davina Potratz from 'Selling Sunset' Calls Out Netflix for Trolling Her Over the $75 Million House

Selling Sunset Season 4 has ARRIVED on Netflix, and there's just one question on everyone's mind: did Davina Potratz sell the $74 million house? Answer: no. Which Netflix went ahead and iconically pointed out on Twitter yesterday, writing "Selling Sunset Season 4 premieres in 12 hours and since I know you're all wondering... No, Davina still has not sold that 75 million dollar house."
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Raise Your Hand If Christine And Emma's Selling Sunset Drama Has You Confused

Welcome to the world of Selling Sunset, where the shoes are fierce and the rivalries are even fiercer. While the first three seasons of Netflix’s hit series have plenty of frenemy drama, Season 4 turned up the heat when an enemy from Christine Quinn’s past, Emma Hernan, joined the cast. The two realtor have a pretty rocky history that came to a major head in Season 4, but with two very different sides of the story, Christine and Emma’s Selling Sunset drama is v hard to follow.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset's Davina is sparking the same comment from fans

Selling Sunset season four has officially arrived! And viewers on social media are all making the same joke about Davina Portratz. In case you need a recap, the real estate agent's main focus during season three was a $75million property, which she clashed with Jason Oppenheim over. The co-owner of The Oppenheim Group thought the property was too expensive and would struggle to sell, but Davina was convinced she'd find the right buyer.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

I Am Simply Not Prepared to Deal with Jason Oppenheim's Net Worth Right Now

Hello you *extreme Joe Goldberg voice*, person who just finished watching Selling Sunset Season 4 and is now curious about how just how much money Jason Oppenheim has in the bank. Answer: a lot. Because apparently selling million dollar listings (not to be confused with Million Dollar Listing on Bravo) pays off. We all know Jason's rich, but knowing he's a millionaire simply isn't enough info. So naturally we did a casual deep dive into his net worth to find out exactly how much he has lurking in the bank, and the results are....honestly impressive.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We Laid Out Selling Sunset’s IRL Filming Dates in a Timeline for Ya

You: a person watching Selling Sunset wondering when any of the hyper-dramatic events even took place in real life—ESPECIALLY Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim getting together in secret. Me: someone with way too much time on their hands, who just spent two hours deep diving into Instagram and matching everyone’s...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset: Who is the man Emma and Christine both dated?

Selling Sunset season four drops on Netflix this week, and much of the drama centres around Christine Quinn and new star Emma Hernan. As the series unfolds, we see Christine taking some time away from The Oppenheim Group to give birth to her son CJ. While she's gone, Jason Oppenheim seeks the help of Emma (who has been a part of the agency for years) to take on some more listings - a bit like maternity cover for Christine.
TV SERIES
ccenterdispatch.com

TVOvermind

