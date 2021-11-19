All the Rules You Didn't Know the Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Has to Follow

(StatePoint) Whether you’re a Beatlemaniac or a more casual fan, you likely have an opinion about the band’s final days together and their eventual breakup. However, a brand-new book may challenge everything you thought you knew about the band’s twilight hour. Already a New York Times bestseller, “The Beatles: Get Back” from Callaway Arts & Entertainment and Apple Corps Ltd., is the first official standalone book to be released by The Beatles in over 20 years. Presenting transcribed conversations drawn from over 120 recorded hours of the band’s studio sessions, along with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney, this exclusive, in-their-own-words account of the “Let it Be” recording sessions paints a new portrait of their final days together.
