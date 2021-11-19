All the Rules You Didn't Know the Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Has to Follow

Fox is always bringing the heat when it comes to dramatic shows that capture the interest of American families, and “The Resident,” is certainly one of those good shows. The premise is simple; a young man is working at a massive hospital throughout his residency. His father is one of the wealthiest and most well-known men in the area, but he tells no one of their relation. He’s a young man who has been to war, who has come back with some darkness in his own life, and he has a love for a nurse who works with him and a massive disdain for the man in charge of the hospital. The show’s been on for several seasons now, and it never gets old. The show features the likes of young actress Anuja Joshi, and now her own twin sister is joining the cast as a recurring character.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO