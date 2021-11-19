Pre-Match: Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, Playoff Edition

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, MNUFC Radio on SKOR North) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it in, MNUFC needed to either secure a win or tie in Los Angeles. With goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod, and an own goal from Julian Araujo, MNUFC were able to come away with a 3-3 draw and clinch a spot in the playoffs and eliminate the Galaxy. Next up, the Loons will take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Sunday in Round One of the 2021 playoffs. No matter what the result of Portland's Decision Day game against Austin FC had been, the Timbers were already locked into fourth place. Despite having a guaranteed home game in the postseason, Portland still played as though they had everything to lose against Austin and won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline over the MLS newcomers. With two weeks between Decision Day and this Sunday's kickoff, both sides should be well-rested and ready to leave it all on the field in hopes of extending their 2021 campaigns.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO