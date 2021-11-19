ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Pre-Match: Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, Playoff Edition

By Eighty-Six Forever
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan. If there is a silver lining to the Caps’ matchup with the number three seed in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Vancouver Whitecaps

For the first time since 2017, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs. After a tough start to the season, fans would have been forgiven for thinking they were in for another season of disappointment. But a remarkable turnaround under interim head coach Vanni Sartini catapulted the Whitecaps up the table and into the post season.
MLS
martincitytelegraph.com

South Kansas City sports update

As the high school athletics calendar begins to transition from fall to winter sports, some state championships have been decided and some are still wrapping up for the fall season. Here are some of the successes local teams had in the fall season. The Rockhurst High School soccer team has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
cbs7.com

PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Garden City vs Van Horn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Van Horn Eagles defeated the Garden City Bearkats 70-69 on Thursday to win the bi-district championship and advance to the second round of the playoffs. Watch the video above for highlights.
WEST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Whitecaps#Real Salt Lake#Tudn Radio#Caps#Skc
JC Post

Four Kansas cities are ranked among best sports cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As football season nears its end and basketball season gears up, four Kansas cities have been ranked among the best in the nation for sports. With many high school and college football teams gearing up for post-season games and basketball season upon us, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Sports Cities. To decide which cities where the game is always on, it said it compared 392 small to large cities across five of the largest sports in the U.S. - football, basketball, hockey and soccer. Four cities in Kansas made the list.
KANSAS STATE
sportingkc.com

Playoff edition of Sporting KC Show Podcast features Peter Vermes and Graham Zusi

Running throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Conall McCourt hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.
MLS
chatsports.com

Just stats baby: Week 10 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't come to play Sunday night and got a beatdown from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have to let this one go and get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. The stats in this one were ugly. Let's deep dive and see how...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Preview

You may hear the cliché that Sunday's matchup between Dallas and Kansas City is a potential Super Bowl preview. Both teams certainly have lofty expectations for how their season should end, but they have taken different paths thus far. Dallas (7-2) bounced back from a head-scratching, 30-16 home loss in...
NFL
mnufc.com

Preview | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, MNUFC Radio on SKOR North) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it in, MNUFC needed to either secure a win or tie in Los Angeles. With goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod, and an own goal from Julian Araujo, MNUFC were able to come away with a 3-3 draw and clinch a spot in the playoffs and eliminate the Galaxy. Next up, the Loons will take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Sunday in Round One of the 2021 playoffs. No matter what the result of Portland's Decision Day game against Austin FC had been, the Timbers were already locked into fourth place. Despite having a guaranteed home game in the postseason, Portland still played as though they had everything to lose against Austin and won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline over the MLS newcomers. With two weeks between Decision Day and this Sunday's kickoff, both sides should be well-rested and ready to leave it all on the field in hopes of extending their 2021 campaigns.
MLS
atlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United will face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium Sunday in the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The match is set to kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on ABC and ESPN Deportes. Atlanta owns an all-time record of...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Build KCI Match Preview: Sporting KC hosts Vancouver in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 20 | 4 p.m. CT (4:08 kickoff) English TV | Bally Sports KC, Bally Sports Midwest Plus. Streaming | BallySports.com, Bally Sports app, MLSsoccer.com, MLS app. How to Watch | Five Things to Know | By the Numbers | Match Notes | Playoff Media Guide | Sporting KC app | BallySports.com | MLSsoccer.com | MatchCenter.
MLS
buffalonynews.net

Union confident entering home playoff match vs. Red Bulls

The Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls might have finished at different ends of the MLS standings, but they do have something in common heading into the playoffs. Two of the league's top defensive sides meet in the first round of Eastern Conference-playoff action Saturday, when the No. 2 seed Union host the seventh-seeded Red Bulls at Chester, Pa.
MLS
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Week 11: Know thy enemy

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. This week is one that was circled on the calendar the day it was released. If you’re looking for a high-profile matchup, it does not get much bigger than the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. In the Chiefs, you have...
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Isimat-Mirin, Zusi help Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range...
MLS
mnufc.com

Recap | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

Minnesota United came into Portland with their sights set on continuing the run of success they’ve had against the Timbers over the last two-plus years. Without starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller due to COVID protocols, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with Dayne St. Clair and at first, things looked reasonably even between the two sides. The Loons got on the board early, though, off some terrific interplay in the box and a finish from Franco Fragapane. Just before the half, however, Portland pulled themselves level on a header from Larrys Mabiala. In the second, Sebastian Blanco got hot and began to pick the visitors apart, registering a brace en route to a 3-1 win that would end Minnesota’s playoff aspirations.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy