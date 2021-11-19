ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine approved for children in Canada

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsvAM_0d27ceHF00
  • Children in Canada ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The regulator said it authorized a two-dose regimen to be administered three weeks apart, adding that trials showed the “vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11 years of age.”
  • Data shows around 78 percent of Canada’s total population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Children in Canada ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada announced Friday.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age outweigh the risks,” Health Canada said in a statement.

The regulator said it authorized a two-dose regimen prescribed to be administered three weeks apart, adding that trials showed the “vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11 years of age and no serious side effects were identified.”

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Health Canada recommends doses are administered three weeks apart, but Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization suggested stretching the timeline and administering the second dose after eight weeks, The Associated Press reported.

“A longer interval between doses leads to stronger immunity,” said Howard Njoo, the deputy public health officer of Canada, per the AP.

Data shows around 78 percent of Canada’s total population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 2,755 COVID-19 cases were reported in Canada Nov. 18, bringing the total to more than 1.7 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The White House said Thursday roughly 10 percent of children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. have received a vaccine dose since it was authorized two weeks ago, the AP reported. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday around 2.6 million kids are now partially vaccinated.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

Related
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine#Department#The Associated Press#Ap#The White House
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID pill update: Pfizer seeks emergency FDA approval as US buys 10M courses

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill "could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic," President Joe Biden today said his administration has purchased 10 million courses of the Pfizer oral drug. The announcement comes two days after the drug-maker asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill for emergency use.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: 80% are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 infections on the rise

The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
stonyplainreporter.com

About 1,500 young children's COVID-19 vaccine appointments cancelled after shots booked at four Alberta pharmacies in error

About 1,500 youngsters expecting to get a COVID-19 shot at Alberta pharmacies in the coming days will have their appointments cancelled. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Vaccination bookings for children aged five to 11 opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Alberta, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

393K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy