As we continue to have more flexibility in working from home, many of us are spending additional time in the kitchen. Whether this notion is exciting, daunting, or both depends upon the individual — but for many, health consciousness is top of mind in stocking our cupboards and rustling up meals. Even if you’re less experienced in the kitchen, you can take comfort in the fact that healthy cooking is an act of self-care — and even a small way to reclaim a sense of control in these ongoing uncertain times. “It’s not a chore, it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to influence our health and nourish our bodies,” says Manhattan-based nutritionist Maria Marlowe, adding that the act of preparing a meal can double as a “moving meditation”.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO