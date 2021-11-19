ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Arnold killing

By Rich Cholodofsky
 6 days ago
Westmoreland County Prison

Devon Askew doubled over and cried as a Westmoreland County jury read a verdict that rejected his self-defense claims in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Arnold.

Askew, 28, of Churchill, was convicted Friday of voluntary manslaughter — a verdict neither the defense nor prosecutors originally sought — but one that could result in a 20-year prison sentence.

Jurors deliberated about seven hours over two days in the case in which Askew contended he was justified when he shot 34-year-old Richard Hildreth two times in the back as he fled from a Woodmont Avenue home that Hildreth broke in to on July 28, 2020.

Prosecutors argued Askew was guilty of first-degree murder for an intentional killing, a finding that would have resulted in a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Voluntary manslaughter means it was an intentional killing without malice,” Assistant District Pete Caravello said. “Voluntary manslaughter can be a mistaken belief that deadly force is justified, and maybe that’s what they found here.”

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera said Askew will appeal the verdict.

He suggested the jury may not have properly understood complicated legal concepts that govern self-defense claims through the use of the state’s Castle Doctrine. The doctrine permits deadly force to protect against an intruder on private property.

“The jury may have been confused and misapplied the law,” Tutera said.

Witnesses during the five-day trial said Hildreth appeared to have been shot outside the home. Hildreth’s body was found on the walkway in front of the residence and not far from two spent rounds. No shots were fired from inside the house, according to witnesses.

Throughout the trial, the defense portrayed Hildreth as a violent man who previously had threatened Askew with a gun and, a year before the shooting, assaulted his former girlfriend, with whom he fathered a daughter. Jocelynn Ivanco, the home’s occupant, testified she did not see the shooting but that she and Askew were asleep together when they heard Hildreth break into the house.

Ivanco had an active protection from abuse order against Hildreth.

Askew told police he fired a 9mm handgun to ward off Hildreth as he climbed through a window.

Askew did not testify during the trial.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was found in the home, hidden in a shoe. Askew fled the scene after the shooting and turned himself to Arnold police hours later.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Askew to remain in jail without bond pending a sentencing hearing that will be conducted in about three months.

IN THIS ARTICLE
