UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

A New York State trooper has been charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl after he rammed her family’s car twice at high speed flipping it over.Monica Goods died after she was ejected from her family’s car when Christopher Baldner rammed his patrol vehicle into them while on duty in December 2020.Authorities say that he had stopped Tristan Goods for speeding in Ulster County, New York, as the family drove see relatives for Christmas.Also in the car with Mr Goods were his wife and two daughters, aged 11 and 12.During the stop the trooper administered pepper spray into the car and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO