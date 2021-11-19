ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Jacob Blake says if Kyle Rittenhouse was of another ethnicity, 'he'd be gone'

By TMJ4 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. — Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Kenosha police in August 2020, recently told TMZ that he believes if Kyle Rittenhouse were a different ethnicity, "he'd be gone." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on five counts linked to two fatal shootings amid protests against...

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
A jury is deliberating a verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, following a double homicide trial for the shootings in the aftermath of protests against police brutality in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.The rally against injustice that took place that night was organised in solidarity with a local Black man, Jacob Blake, who had been shot and left paralysed by a white police officer two days earlier following a confrontation after his SUV was stopped.That incident had further inflamed tensions at the height of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted last summer in cities across...
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, and community activists speak in the video above after the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was announced. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.
A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
