ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weekly losing streak continues as COVID worries weigh

By John McCrank
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.37% against the greenback * Loonie down 0.8% for the week * Price of oil falls sharply (Adds analyst comments, updates prices) By John McCrank Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday, touching a seven-week low as concerns over surging COVID-19 infections in Europe battered riskier currencies, but the loonie reversed some losses after better-than-expected retail sales numbers. The Canadian dollar dropped 0.37% to 1.2648 against the greenback, or 79.06 U.S. cents, and earlier traded as low as 1.2662, its weakest since Oct. 1. For the week, the loonie was down around 0.8%, marking its fifth straight weekly decline. "Two things are working against Canada," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. "One has been the flight to safety in the greenback and the other is the rout in oil markets." Austria said it will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections, and will require its whole population to get vaccinated as of February. Germany, which is experiencing a fourth wave of infections, warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. The price of oil, one of Canada's main exports, fell sharply on Friday toward $78 a barrel as the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery. U.S. crude prices were down 3.67% to $76.11 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.00% to $78.81. Other commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars , were also down as investors fled to save-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen . The Canadian dollar did get some support, lifting off of its lows, after data showed retail sales declined 0.6% in September, which was less than the consensus forecast of a 1.7% drop. Retail sales are expected to have risen in October by 1%, the report said. "The better-than-expected retail sales definitely gave it a boost," Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management, said of the currency. "But from my perspective, the Canadian dollar today is not trading on domestic fundamentals. Really, the big driver is just the broader developments in terms of the COVID situation and concerns about shutdowns in Europe," he said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Yen and Swiss franc gain as COVID variant dents risk appetite

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - News of a coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, while traders also took profits after an extended rally in the U.S. dollar. The yen and franc gains...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian Dollar#Europe#Covid#Australian#Japanese
Reuters

Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as markets reopened after Thanksgiving, European shares were poised for their worst sell-off in a year and oil prices hit two-month lows as fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound battles $1,800 amid coronavirus woes

Gold is consolidating following a heady fall on the back of US strength. The greenback is drifting and lacks momentum, so eyes scan the forex board for clues. EUR/USD is meeting a critical level of support which could lead to a meanwhile bullish correction. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) benefits from the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TSX eyes worst session in 10 months as energy stocks weigh

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on course for its biggest fall since late January on Friday, dragged down by a 6% drop in energy stocks as fears over a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent oil prices lower. At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Risks of a new COVID hit to economic activity are clobbering expectations for rate hikes next year from the world’s major central banks, a potential setback for the dollar and other currencies where wagers had been most aggressive. Money markets no longer fully price a 25-basis-point interest...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Japan approves extra budget, worries rise over debt pile

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s cabinet approved its first extra budget for this fiscal year on Friday with spending worth $315 billion to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country keeps its stimulus taps open even as other economies close theirs. Featuring cash payouts to households with children, financial...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil plunges $10/bbl on new coronavirus variant concerns

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged about $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Yen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - News of a new coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, while the possible unwinding of U.S. rate hike bets weighed on the dollar. The yen and franc gains...
CURRENCIES
WCBD Count on 2

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 950 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. […]
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. retail stocks slide on Black Friday as new virus worries arise

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. department-store operators slid on Friday as the detection of a new coronavirus variant possibly resistant to existing vaccines compounded woes stemming from low in-store visits and thin holiday season inventories. Retailers have turned Black Friday, which kicks off the holiday shopping season, into...
RETAIL
Reuters

US STOCKS-Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their biggest one-day percentage drops in months, and pandemic-hit sectors that have benefited from a reopening falling sharply after a new and potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus mutation was found. Authorities around the world...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy