ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Best movies that take place in casinos

By Nicole Johnson
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLBG researched the history of casinos on screen and put together a list of 20 films using data from entertainment sites IMDb and...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Threat

The 5 Most Interesting Casino-Themed Movies

Movies centred around the casino are inherently interesting since they are about risk. However, not every director, writer, or cast can bring out that tension. As such, not all casino-themed movies are good. If you are a cinephile looking for something in the world of casinos to watch, this list recommends some great titles.
GAMBLING
IGN

Best Netflix Movies

From groundbreaking director Ava DuVernay, 13th is a documentary analyzing the connection between the 13th Amendment which abolished slavery throughout the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime, and the mass incarceration of Black citizens in America. 13th is a gripping documentary showcasing how despite the “abolishment” of slavery, that the continued systemic oppression of Black Americans through things like Jim Crow laws, the school-to-prison pipeline, the war on drugs, and the prison industrial complex have all contributed to what is essentially “slavery with extra steps.” The film was later nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best New Christmas Movies

The best new Christmas movies make the best gifts this holiday season. Think about it, who wants to unwrap the same presents they got last year? Then why watch the same movies you watched last year? You don't want to see the same real estate developer from the big city fall in love with the same hometown candle maker when you can see a new real estate developer from a new big city fall in love with a new hometown candle maker.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Entertainment#Imdb#Metacritic#Olbg
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
Inside the Magic

Spread Holiday Magic With Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

You can help spread holiday magic to children who need it most this year as The Walt Disney Company is once again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Disney Springs will be home to four different toy drop off locations so that Guests visiting the shopping and dining district can easily donate toys to children in need.
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Crocs x Tim Burton’s ‘Night Before Christmas’ Brings the Spooky Spirit to the Holiday Season

The scariest part about Christmas is oftentimes the obligatory gift shopping. Now, Crocs’ “Nightmare Before Christmas” collaboration is bringing the spooky spirit to the holiday season while also giving Crocs lovers the perfect present. The footwear brand’s newest collection is inspired by the 1993 Tim Burton and Henry Selick stop-motion animated film that follows Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who ventures away from his home and finds himself in Christmas Town, where he then attempts to introduce the holiday to others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) The collection features the classic Crocs clog...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theintelligencer.com

Rick Magee (opinion): He rediscovers theater magic without attending a show

A few weeks ago my wife took our son to see the Bethel Parks and Recreation production of “Bright Star” at Bethel High School. The musical was written by Steve Martin, who is an extremely accomplished bluegrass banjo player in addition to his comedic talent, and Edie Brickell, of the late 1980s alt-rock band Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians. I didn’t know much about the production, so I didn’t go along. If I had known who the writers were, I certainly would have made an effort to make it: I memorized Steve Martin’s “A Wild and Crazy Guy” album when I was a kid, and I was a big fan of Edie Brickell back in college.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

100 Years of Tuschinski: Amsterdam’s Flagship Theater Celebrates Royal Decree

This year’s IDFA makes a rousing return to in-person projections, following an online-only version in 2020 that fell at the mid-point of the nearly 18 months that saw Dutch screens go dark. As it plays out in 15 venues in Amsterdam, including prestigious halls like the Eye Film Museum and the generally live-performance oriented Royal Theater Carré, and another 40 satellite spots across the country, the 2021 doc fest has reserved most of its marquee events – like live concerts, orchestral accompaniments, and a daily screening made available to online viewers all across the country – to a 750-seat Old World...
PERFORMING ARTS
IndieWire

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Set: The Ultimate Holiday Gift for Die-Hard Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s too early to tell if the Lego Star Wars AT-AT set will become one of the hottest “Star Wars” gifts this holiday season, but it’s certainly impressive. Announced in early November, the colossal LEGO set is an ultimate gift for die-hard fans that don’t mind spending big bucks on gear inspired by “Star Wars.” The humungous structure comes with more than 6,000 pieces —...
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Fans of POV/found footage horror films, rejoice, because Creep is one of the best in this style. In Patrick Brice’s directorial debut, Creep follows a filmmaker named Aaron who answers a strange man named Josef’s online ad to film him for the day, the final request of a man claiming to be dying of cancer hoping to make a video for his unborn child. Upon arrival, Aaron realizes that there’s something super weird about Josef and with the camera constantly rolling, we witness the absurdity and danger in store for Aaron. Come for the wild as hell Mark Duplass performance, stay for the Peachfuzz mask. If you love it, Netflix also has the sequel — Creep 2.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy