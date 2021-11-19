ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck lieutenant injured during hit-and-run released from hospital

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
 6 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The lieutenant with the Naugatuck Police Department who was injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

Lt. Mark Pettinicchi was injured on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car that was fleeing from the scene of a shoplifting incident. Officers were called to the Walmart on New Haven Road to investigate shoplifting when arriving officers interrupted the suspect.

    CREDIT: Naugatuck Police Department
    CREDIT: Naugatuck Police Department

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Francis Ibell, was attempting to get into a getaway car. Ibell was apprehended, but the getaway car fled the scene. That’s when it struck Pettinicchi, who police said was directing traffic in the area of South Main Street.

Pettinicchi sustained a shattered left ankle, a fractured right tibia, and a fractured right ankle as a result of the crash. He underwent extensive surgery at Waterbury Hospital.

While he was released from the hospital, his journey is far from over, according to Naugatuck Police.

“Lt. Pettinicchi wishes to express to the public that he has seen, heard, and felt the support of our communities. He says he has continually drawn strength from the support he has seen from the community and it has helped him on his road to healing,” Naugatuck police released in a statement on Facebook.

Three people were arrested in connection to the incident.

