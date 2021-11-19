Digital Turbine - Where Is The Love?

Energizer Holdings has had mixed, but generally positive, financial results in recent years. Energy powers the modern world. And while there are efforts underway to keep energy consumption under control, the likely outcome will be continued slow growth in the amount of energy that we use every day. That is at least true for the foreseeable future. One company that is dedicated to servicing the energy needs of consumers is Energizer Holdings (ENR). Through its massive portfolio of high-quality batteries and other products, the company has become a household name. And over the past three years, financial performance from the enterprise has been generally improving. Add onto this just how cheap shares look at this time, and it is hard to pass it up as a good prospect for value-oriented investors.
Comments / 0