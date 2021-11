Freshly following the completion of its acquisition by American Express Global Business Travel, Egencia last week announced plans to hire about 100 new full-time, tech-focused employees across the United States, Europe and India as part of a "major recruitment drive." Egencia president Mark Hollyhead spoke with BTN executive editor Michael B. Baker during the Global Business Travel Association's 2021 Convention in Orlando about what sort of talent Egencia is hoping to find, what the company expects to build and how the integration into Amex GBT is progressing.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO