Pelicans guard Didi Louzada suspended 25 games for violating anti-drug program

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to 2-14 in what's quickly becoming a lost season via Wednesday's defeat at the Miami Heat. They will likely continue to be without star forward Zion Williamson through at least the end of November, and the franchise suffered a different type of headache Friday.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA confirmed that Pelicans guard Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/National Basketball Players Association anti-drug program.

The Association said Louzada tested positive for drostanolone and testosterone. His ban begins with Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"When I was in Brazil during the offseason, I consulted a nutritionist who recommended I take some vitamins and supplements," Louzada said in a statement offered to ESPN. "Because she has a history of working with professional athletes, I would never have imagined that any of those substances would be banned or could be contaminated. Once I learned of the positive test, I immediately cooperated completely with the league and union to help all of us understand what exactly occurred. "I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates, and Pelicans fans for this mistake."

Selected with the 35th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Louzada has only played in five games. According to ESPN stats, he recorded a total of eight points across those appearances.

"On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin added for the league's official release. "After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience."

Louzada played with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League the previous two campaigns.