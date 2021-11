The night-to-night adventure that is the 2021-22 Indiana Pacers marches on, responding to perhaps the worst loss of the season with the best win of the season, leaving no doubt against the Utah Jazz to close out a suddenly impressive 2-2 road trip. The Pacers took the lead in the first quarter and only briefly looked back, leading most of the way to hand Utah their first home loss of the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO