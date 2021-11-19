Curry, Green, Iguodala out Friday for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have a good relationship both on and off the court. They have made history with the Golden State Warriors in the past decade, creating a deep bond in the Bay. The Splash Brothers are one of the best duos in the NBA for this season,...
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has hit a number of impressive circus shots throughout his long career, and he crossed one off the list that was inspired by one of his favorite players on Thursday night.
It looks like Draymond Green believes in the saying “Start ’em young.” This is exactly what the Golden State Warriors star is doing with his son, Draymond Jr., who himself appears to be auditioning for Stephen Curry’s job. Here’s a heartwarming clip of Draymond Jr. assisting his dad during 1-on-1...
Warriors center James Wiseman still hasn’t been fully cleared to participate in scrimmages and it remains unclear when that will happen, head coach Steve Kerr said today (Twitter link via Nick Friedell of ESPN). Although Wiseman’s recovery from meniscus surgery is moving a little slowly, there’s nothing wrong structurally with...
Philadelphia 76ers star Seth Curry is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for record-breaking numbers, not even his brother has done. The younger Curry has been nothing but fantastic for the Sixers so far this season and his shooting numbers have been nothing but a breath of fresh air as they continue to wiggle their way out of all the Ben Simmons drama.
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, 104-89. In the battle of point guards, Stephen Curry led all scorers with 40 for the Warriors and Darius Garland had a team-high 25 points for the Cavaliers.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — We knew the Golden State Warriors were a good team, even before their 117-99 shellacking of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. We just didn’t know how good. That’s no longer the case. I’m always wary of jumping to conclusions off a single game, but after watching Steph & Co. dismantle the Nets — in Brooklyn, no less — to improve to an NBA-best 12-2 on the season, I think it’s safe to say the Warriors have cemented themselves as legitimate championship contenders.
The Golden State Warriors are back to their old dominant ways, leading the NBA with a 12-2 record. The strong start of Stephen Curry and company is a bit unexpected, considering they missed the NBA Playoffs in the last two seasons and they never really made drastic moves in the offseason.
By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
Stephen Curry is no stranger to leaving his defenders dazed and confused. That hasn’t changed in the Golden State Warriors’ latest contest against the Philadelphia 76ers—not even against his own brother. The Warriors star had Seth Curry spinning as he left him in the dust to get open for a...
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and tied a season best by hitting nine 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors took command in the third quarter and rolled to a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York. Curry joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career...
Comments / 0