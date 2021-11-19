ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall

Journal-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — A real-life, brick-and-mortar Amazon store is coming to the Tri-State. Amazon will open one of its new “4-Star” stores inside the Kenwood Towne Centre mall. The store’s website lists it as “coming...

www.journal-news.com

kamcity.com

Amazon Opens Eighth Fresh Store

Amid speculation that Amazon is planning to significantly accelerate the rollout of its Fresh grocery stores in the UK, the online giant has opened its eighth site on Chancery Lane in Holborn, London. The hi-tech ‘just walk out’ store is located close to Tesco’s new GetGo checkout-free Express store. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
whdh.com

Amazon to open grocery store in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction of Amazon’s first grocery store in Massachusetts is reportedly underway. The online retail giant got approval from the Braintree Planning Board to turn the former Saks Off 5th and 5.11 Tactical spaces into an Amazon Fresh location on Grossman Drive, the Patriot Ledger reported. Amazon’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Starbucks Opens Store With Amazon Go

Starbucks has partnered with Amazon Go to create a new store in New York.The Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store opened on Thursday, Nov. 18, in New York City, at 59th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues, the company announced.The company said the store features the full Starbucks menu an…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Bisnow

Starbucks, Amazon Join Forces For Cashierless Manhattan Store

Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go have opened up a brand-new concept on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that will allow people to purchase and pick up food and drink without human interaction. The store, at East 59th Street between Park and Lexington avenues, is employing the Amazon Go technology,...
MANHATTAN, NY
WTOV 9

Ohio Valley Mall officials prepping for Black Friday shoppers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Mall is eagerly awaiting its Black Friday shoppers for next week, as a large crowd is expected. There is a lot of preparation goes into getting the mall ready for the day. "We've had our corporate meetings to make sure all of our...
RETAIL
GRM Adventures

A Look Inside An Abandoned Kroger In Missouri

Now we know what you're thinking. That? That's a Kroger? Yes! It's a very old Kroger. Opening over 30 years ago before the Krogers we know today. It served this small town until its closure in the Summer of 2019. In the meantime, It's sat abandoned, with the most recent life being an auction in which the fixtures inside Kroger would be sold to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS LA

Hate Checkout Lines? California’s First Ever Amazon Fresh ‘Just Walk Out’ Store Opens In Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA) – There may have been long lines of excited shoppers Thursday morning waiting to get inside the new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Cerritos, but those likely won’t be matched by any long checkout lines inside the store. Shoppers line up outside the new Amazon Fresh store in Cerritos, Calif. Nov. 18, 2021. (CBSLA) The new Amazon Fresh store that opened Thursday at 11340 South St. is the first in California with the tech giant’s Walk Out technology. The store is equipped with cameras and sensors allowing customers to shop and leave without going through a checkout line or even a self-serve kiosk. The customer’s Amazon account is automatically charged with what is in their cart or bag when they leave the store. Customers still have the option of going through a traditional checkout process if they so choose. This is the ninth Amazon Fresh store to open in Southern California, but the first with this Walk Out technology. Some of the other stores have technology that allows you to scan items as you place them in your cart, but this store does not require that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Central Ohio stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second year in a row, dozens of retailers in Central Ohio will be closed for Thanksgiving. Stores such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy announced that they would be closing yet again to give their workers a much-needed break this holiday. The following stores...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Last Sears Store In Illinois Closes At Woodfield Mall

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the end of an era. The last Sears store in Illinois has closed its door. Sunday was the final day of sales at the Woodfield Mall location. In September, the company announced the last store in Illinois would close this month. Now, the only remaining Sears employees in the state work at their cooperate office in Hoffman Estates.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
MetroTimes

Detroit jeweler Rebel Nell opens store at Twelve Oaks Mall

Rebel Nell, a company that makes jewelry from Detroit graffiti, is expanding to the suburbs. The company is set to open a new storefront at Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned for 4:15 p.m. The new location is retail-only. The company makes its jewelry in...
DETROIT, MI
progressivegrocer.com

T&T Supermarkets Hits the Mall For Newest Store

As mall owners repurpose space for nontraditional uses, real estate operator Cadillac Fairview has teamed up with ethnic grocer T&T Supermarkets on a new grocery store at CF Fairview Mall, in Toronto. Opening in winter 2022, the new supermarket will occupy more than 36,000 square feet of a former Sears department store. That retailer closed all of its locations in Canada a few years ago.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Longview News-Journal

New stores open in Longview Mall

Longview Mall welcomed two new stores in time for the holiday shopping season. EntertainMART opened a few weeks ago near JCPenney. Red Barn Farms is near Center Court. EntertainMART buys and sells vintage items, as well as some new merchandise: blu-rays; DVDs; retro and new video games, consoles and accessories; comic books; sports and collectible game cards; books; knives and swords and more.
LONGVIEW, TX
Journal-News

Shopping expected to be up this Black Friday

Shoppers hitting the stores Black Friday in Ohio will be part of a projected 7.3% growth in retail spending this holiday season compared to 2020. A new forecast by University of Cincinnati Economics Center researchers projects that for the Dayton metro area there will be a 10.2% increase in retail spending this holiday season.
DAYTON, OH
westernmassnews.com

Here's when area stores and malls will open on Black Friday

After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping. Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal-News

More than 133,000 Ohioans register for first Vax-2-School drawing

Ohio received 133,652 entries Sunday night for its first Vax-2-School drawing. The program aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans by awarding scholarships of up to $100,000 to residents ages 5 to 25. Ohio is offering 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships to any college, university, trade school or career program in the state.
OHIO STATE
Journal-News

Former Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

A legendary holiday tradition in the region and one of the most popular in the country will illuminate for the first time this season on Friday. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, just outside of Yellow Springs, will kick-off at 6 p.m. with former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and former first lady, Hope Taft, flipping the switch.
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Mall welcomes 2 new outlet stores

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County has opened a new hybrid outlet store, the first of its kind in the state, and just in time for the holidays. Burkes Outlet and Home Centric held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday. The two stores in the Morgantown Mall are joined together on the inside making it a […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

