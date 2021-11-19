First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall

CERRITOS (CBSLA) – There may have been long lines of excited shoppers Thursday morning waiting to get inside the new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Cerritos, but those likely won’t be matched by any long checkout lines inside the store. Shoppers line up outside the new Amazon Fresh store in Cerritos, Calif. Nov. 18, 2021. (CBSLA) The new Amazon Fresh store that opened Thursday at 11340 South St. is the first in California with the tech giant’s Walk Out technology. The store is equipped with cameras and sensors allowing customers to shop and leave without going through a checkout line or even a self-serve kiosk. The customer’s Amazon account is automatically charged with what is in their cart or bag when they leave the store. Customers still have the option of going through a traditional checkout process if they so choose. This is the ninth Amazon Fresh store to open in Southern California, but the first with this Walk Out technology. Some of the other stores have technology that allows you to scan items as you place them in your cart, but this store does not require that.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO