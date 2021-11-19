Isaiah Miller: Scores team-high 27 points

Harris tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors. After missing the previous six games, Harris was back on the floor Thursday. Despite some obvious rust, he had an immediate impact, and given he played 37 minutes there is very little concern moving forward. Clearly, Harris is rostered in every league and so there is very little to see here in terms of fantasy news, other than the fact he will impact the value of players like Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Shake Milton.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO