Isaiah Miller: Scores team-high 27 points

 6 days ago

Miller posted 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four...

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night. Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Drops team-high 23 points

Brooks closed with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to the Pelicans. Brooks moved back into the starting lineup Saturday, finishing with a team-high 23 points. Unfortunately, he offered zeros across most other categories, something that weighs on his overall fantasy value. It is clear he is going to get his on the offensive end, so he is worth adding in standard formats.
UNC's RJ Davis scores career-high 26 points, drains clutch three-pointers late against Brown

North Carolina sophomore guard RJ Davis delivered a career-game in Friday's 94-87 win against Brown, though it came seemingly out of nowhere. Davis played more of a facilitating role in the first half, sitting at six points and three assists with just under two minutes left in the period. With the No. 19 Tar Heels down by six to the Bears, Davis connected on a pair of timely three-pointers to tie up the game.
Dort scores season-high 34 points as Thunder knocks off Rockets for sixth win

Luguentz Dort is widely known as one of the NBA’s top defenders. On Wednesday, however, Oklahoma City’s third-year stopper blitzed the Houston Rockets on both ends, scoring a season-high 34 points in a 101-89 win at Paycom Center. Dort, now riding a five-game streak of at least 20 points scored,...
BURCKHARD SCORES 1,000TH POINT IN LOSS TO BULLDOGS

STARKVILLE, Miss. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team fell 76-71 to Mississippi State on the road Friday. The Jackrabbits scored the first seven points of the contest and held an eight-point halftime lead but fell by five at Humphrey Coliseum. Paiton Burckhard needed just three points Friday to...
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 points in return

Harris tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors. After missing the previous six games, Harris was back on the floor Thursday. Despite some obvious rust, he had an immediate impact, and given he played 37 minutes there is very little concern moving forward. Clearly, Harris is rostered in every league and so there is very little to see here in terms of fantasy news, other than the fact he will impact the value of players like Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Shake Milton.
Pacers hand Jazz first loss at home; Brogdon scores season-high 30 points

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myles Turner stood up to Rudy Gobert and the Indiana Pacers knocked down the Utah Jazz. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, leading the Pacers to a 111-100 victory on Thursday night that ended Utah’s unbeaten home start. Turner, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles […]
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 21 in blowout loss

McCollum ended with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-95 loss to the Nuggets. Playing without Damian Lillard (abdomen), the Blazers fell behind by 15 in the first quarter and never mounted much of a comeback. McCollum led the way in the lopsided defeat and was the only Blazers player to score more than 13 points. While it was a disappointing night for Portland, McCollum bounced back with five three-pointers after hitting only three total in his last four games (3-23 3Pt).
