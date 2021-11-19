Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Friday

After finishing the 2020/21 season in Dallas, J.J. Redick had Early Bird rights with the Mavericks. The veteran sharpshooter ultimately ended up retiring, but he said on the latest episode of his Old Man and the Three podcast that it briefly looked like the Mavs might want to use those Early Bird rights to send him elsewhere in a sign-and-trade deal that would’ve resulted in a significant payday.
The Dallas Mavericks came away with a crucial win over the Denver Nuggets Monday night, with huge performances from both Luka Doncic (23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds), and Kristaps Porzingis (29 points, 11 rebounds). But the win came with a cost, as Doncic left the game in the closing minutes with an ankle injury.
A big win over the Denver Nuggets was soured for the Dallas Mavericks in the final minute, when Luka Doncic appeared to suffer an ankle injury. After the game against Denver, Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. What's next for Doncic? Here's everything we know about...
The Dallas Mavericks have been fine to start the season. Just fine. They’re 7-4 but have a -3 point differential. They’ve been beating bad teams and losing to good teams. That means they’re just an average team right now, correct? Correct. Part of the reason the Mavericks have been average...
The euphoria from a wildly entertaining game and a scintillating Mavericks comeback barely had started to set in when, with 44 seconds left, a pall came over American Airlines Center. There was Luka Doncic, grimacing and hopping off the court on his right foot, with his left foot raised in...
DALLAS -- Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic limped off the court after turning his left ankle in the final minute of Monday's 111-101 win over the Denver Nuggets. Doncic injured the ankle with 44 seconds remaining after contesting a driving layup by Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, who fell onto Doncic's leg.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee after getting injured late in a win over Denver. Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell...
Mavericks fans held their breath as star guard Luka Doncic rolled his ankle and limped off the court in the final minute of Monday night’s win over the Nuggets. A day later, fans may have a reason to exhale, at least a little bit. The Athletic reported Tuesday that tests...
Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle injury during Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets, but tests showed no ligament damage. The Dallas Mavericks will continue to evaluate Doncic on a daily basis. Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 13 games this season.
For the Dallas Mavericks, Monday night's 111-101 victory over the powerful Denver Nuggets is about as good as a win gets so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. But Luka Doncic being hurt? That's about as bad as a win can get. Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on...
PHOENIX — For the second straight game, the Mavericks were without their leader Luka Doncic. Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) missed Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Forward Maxi Kleber also remained out with a left oblique strain. The Mavericks finished their two-game series in Phoenix, two nights after...
PHOENIX –For the second time in three days, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Suns in Phoenix. And after letting Wednesday’s game get away down the stretch, the Mavs will try to square this two-game set before moving on to play a pair of road games against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The NBA Draft is an event that is designed to stir up immediate reactions. Why wait to see how a prospect will develop when you can declare that he was the wrong selection only 30 seconds into his professional career? This is the nature of the beast. Ahead of Friday's...
The Dallas Mavericks hope that two-time All-Star Luka Doncic will be cleared to return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Doncic has missed the past two games with knee and ankle injuries. His status for tomorrow’s game is questionable. https://twitter.com/ScoopB/status/1462207979160223747. Doncic leads the Mavs in points, rebounds,...
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed the team's previous two games with left knee and ankle sprains, but the Mavs are hopeful he can return for their upcoming games against the LA Clippers. After dropping their last two games to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas is set to face the Clippers in consecutive games in Staples Center on Sunday and Tuesday.
The Mavericks will return one key contributor from injury Sunday afternoon against the Clippers, but it’s not Luka Doncic. After Doncic warmed up on the Staples Center court about an hour before the opening tip, the team announced he will miss his third consecutive game with left knee and ankle sprains.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed three-straight games with knee and ankle sprains. Ahead of the Clippers vs. Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expressed that he and the team were hopeful that Luka could return for that matchup. Luka's return did not happen then, and it may not happen on Tuesday either.
