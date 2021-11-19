ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Doncic (ankle) is officially out for Friday's contest against the Suns. The All-Star...





Mavericks Notes: Redick, Doncic, Brunson, Harrison

After finishing the 2020/21 season in Dallas, J.J. Redick had Early Bird rights with the Mavericks. The veteran sharpshooter ultimately ended up retiring, but he said on the latest episode of his Old Man and the Three podcast that it briefly looked like the Mavs might want to use those Early Bird rights to send him elsewhere in a sign-and-trade deal that would’ve resulted in a significant payday.
NBA
Dallas News

This Week in Luka: The polarizing debate of Doncic’s usage

“This Week in Luka” is a weekly newsletter curated by SportsDay Mavericks beat writer Callie Caplan — all about your favorite Dallas Mavericks superstar. To have her newsletter sent directly to your inbox (and read it a day early … it gets sent out every Friday), sign up here. Scroll...
NBA
Jalen Brunson
Mavs Moneyball

Luka Doncic needs to alter his early-season offensive approach

The Dallas Mavericks have been fine to start the season. Just fine. They’re 7-4 but have a -3 point differential. They’ve been beating bad teams and losing to good teams. That means they’re just an average team right now, correct? Correct. Part of the reason the Mavericks have been average...
NBA
NBA

Mavs star Luka Doncic out against Suns with sprained ankle, knee

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee after getting injured late in a win over Denver. Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell...
NBA
RealGM

Luka Doncic Suffered No Ligament Damage With Ankle Injury

Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle injury during Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets, but tests showed no ligament damage. The Dallas Mavericks will continue to evaluate Doncic on a daily basis. Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 13 games this season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Luka Doncic Injured in Dallas Win Over Nuggets

For the Dallas Mavericks, Monday night's 111-101 victory over the powerful Denver Nuggets is about as good as a win gets so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. But Luka Doncic being hurt? That's about as bad as a win can get. Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on...
NBA
mavs.com

Luka Doncic doubtful for rematch with Suns

PHOENIX –For the second time in three days, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Suns in Phoenix. And after letting Wednesday’s game get away down the stretch, the Mavs will try to square this two-game set before moving on to play a pair of road games against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
SportsGrid

Luka Doncic Questionable vs. Clippers Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks hope that two-time All-Star Luka Doncic will be cleared to return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Doncic has missed the past two games with knee and ankle injuries. His status for tomorrow’s game is questionable. https://twitter.com/ScoopB/status/1462207979160223747. Doncic leads the Mavs in points, rebounds,...
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed three-straight games with knee and ankle sprains. Ahead of the Clippers vs. Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expressed that he and the team were hopeful that Luka could return for that matchup. Luka's return did not happen then, and it may not happen on Tuesday either.
NBA

