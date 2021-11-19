PrimeEnergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PSTG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share for third-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share. Total revenues increased 37% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $562.7 million. The...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO